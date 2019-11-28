CNE project leaves its mark

The planting of 175 native trees will represent the businesses supported in Cornwall & Isles of Scilly by the ERDF-funded Cornwall New Energy (CNE) project, as part of the legacy of the successful energy-related scheme.

Last Sunday (Nov 24), the CNE team took part in a Community Tree Planting and Care Day at Mount Pleasant Eco Park, Porthtowan.

The event helps to create natural habitat and shelter to increase biodiversity and corridors for wildlife to move around the site. Planting of trees also offsets carbon emissions through sequestration (storing) of carbon over time. The event coincided with National Tree Week.

To mark the end of the project, Cornwall New Energy funded and planted a native tree for each of the 175 businesses supported by the programme. A plaque was created for the event using laser-etched waste plywood, which now sits at the Eco Park entrance.