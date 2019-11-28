Tarquin’s Cornish Gin has been identified as one of Britain’s fastest-growing companies.

The 23rd annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table gets published this weekend, ranking Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

Tarquin’s is a new entrant on the list – and the only one in Cornwall – appearing in 29th place.

Founded in 2012 by Tarquin Leadbetter, it claims to have been the first gin distillery established in the south west in over a century and grew sales by 85% on average over three years to £5.1 million in 2019.