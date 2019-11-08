Award win for Legacy Properties

Legacy Properties has won an award for best residential development in Cornwall at the UK Property Awards.

Legacy Properties will now progress, as a finalist, to the International Property Awards, which takes place in December at the Savoy Hotel, London.

The accolade was for its development of ten luxury homes at The Rocks in Holywell Bay, near Newquay.

Nick Long, MD of the Legacy Group, said: “This is a proud moment for Legacy and recognition that the quality of our property developments is world class. The team at Legacy works incredibly hard to deliver properties to an exceptionally high standard, as do the talented Cornish businesses and skilled tradespeople that we work with.”