A new website dedicated to promoting the construction industry in Cornwall has been launched.

The Building Cornwall site has been developed by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership in collaboration with the construction industry in the region.

It is the latest stage of the LEP’s Building Cornwall initiative aimed at supporting the local construction industry to grow the skills, knowledge and capacity it needs to thrive, and meet the ever-increasing demand for a sustainable built environment in Cornwall.

The website is designed to showcase the range of rewarding career opportunities in construction, and foster collaboration, innovation and best practice in the industry.

It was launched to coincide with the recent Cornwall Skills Show at the Royal Cornwall Showground, where more than 3,500 Cornish school children met with 120 local businesses to learn more about career opportunities in Cornwall, including construction.

LEP board director Simon Caklais, who has over 30 years’ experience in construction, said: “Construction offers fantastic career opportunities for a diverse range of talents from traditional trades to digital design and advanced off-site manufacturing.

“It pays very well and offers opportunities both globally, nationally and most importantly here in Cornwall, but we have historically been poor at shouting about what it has to offer. There are many examples of pioneering construction best practice right here in Cornwall but again, as a sector, we are often too busy to tell others.

“The website is a great new resource, which will hopefully address this lack of communication and we hope it will be a focal point for the industry in Cornwall and Scilly.”

The new website has been welcomed by the wider industry in Cornwall. Rachel Gaunt from PBWC Architects said: “Building Cornwall will allow anyone with the passion, expertise and resources to collaborate in new ways, to share knowledge for the good of Cornwall. Together we can find practical solutions to help tackle climate change and we can create meaningful and valuable design and construction careers that will transform the lives of young people within our county.”