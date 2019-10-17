There have been two senior promotions at Truro-based agency Vitamin Cornwall.

Sam Thomas has been named creative director while Dan Mitchell has been promoted to

technical director, in recognition of the strategic role they have played in Vitamin Cornwall’s

successes in the last year.

Owner Jacob Beckett said: “Sam’s creative lead underpinned by Dan’s technical knowledge has helped us secure a number of tenders, giving us the opportunity to work with Choose Cornwall, Tevi, St Austell Heritage Trail and Home Grown Learning.

“They’re both integral to our boundary pushing design and digital services, sharing their expertise with our studios in London and abroad.”

Vitamin Cornwall has also welcomed Kathryn White back to the team as studio manager, covering all aspects of account and project management to enhance our client experience.”