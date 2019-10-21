Falmouth University has been ranked as one of the best universities in the UK for producing start-ups and social enterprises.

Nationally, last year nearly 14,000 student start-ups and social enterprises generated £821 million in turnover, according to new analysis of data provided by Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

In a breakdown of the top ten universities who have created the largest number start-ups and social enterprises in 2017/18, it was the Royal College of Art – whose most famous alumni include Sir James Dyson – who came top of the table with 251 new businesses created.

Falmouth University was not far behind, in fifth place with 197 new businesses, eclipsing the likes of University of Oxford (34) and University of Cambridge (11).