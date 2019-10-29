UK’s best seafood restaurant revealed

A family-run Cornish restaurant has been crowned the UK’s Seafood Restaurant of the Year 2019.

Claiming the title after several judging rounds, Prawn on the Lawn in Padstow impressed some of the country’s toughest industry experts with its “visible fish counter, excellent wine list, range of available species on the menu and overall concept”.

Now in its fifth year, the Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition is presented by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10 billion UK seafood industry, and The Caterer, the UK’s leading hospitality magazine. It was launched to highlight great use of seafood and knowledge of often under-used seafood species, in all types of restaurants.

Prawn on the Lawn is owned and run by Katie and Rick Toogood and opened its doors in Padstow in May 2015. Prior to the 24-cover eatery launching, the couple ran a fully licenced fishmongers and restaurant in Islington, London.

Speaking of the win, owner Rick Toogood said: “We are absolutely stunned and a bit emotional. It’s incredible to win this against such respected competition.”