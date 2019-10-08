Restaurant loses its Michelin star

Cornwall has lost one of its Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Michelin Great Britain & Ireland Stars for 2020 were unveiled yesterday at a special launch event at The Hurlingham Club in London.

One hundred and eighty-seven Michelin-starred restaurants are featured for 2020, including one new three star, four new two stars and 23 new one stars. 16 restaurants across the UK lost stars, including Driftwood, in Portscatho.

The restaurant, which has had a Michelin star since 2012, said it remains upbeat despite the loss and very much looking forward to the future with recently-appointed head chef Olly Pierrepont heralding a new culinary direction.

Driftwood owner, Paul Robinson, said: “Whilst we’re obviously not celebrating the loss of our Michelin star, we’re in no way disheartened as we’re delighted with the food being cooked by our newly appointed head chef, Olly Pierrepont, recognising the outstanding cuisine he delivers for our guests.

“The recent changes in our kitchen have occurred at a time that we knew was likely to impact our rating, so we were expecting the news. However, at Driftwood the ethos behind our food is to please the guest, and we’ve never cooked with inspectors in mind.”

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw retains its two star rating, with Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen and Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 both keeping one star status.