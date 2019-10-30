The two directors of a Newquay-based company have won the Disruptor of the Year category at the regional finals of NatWest’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Johnny Pearce and Tom Stringer, directors of resin-bound driveway specialist Oltco, were recognised as “purpose-driven pioneers of change, tenacious and analytical innovators”.

They are responsible for developing Recycle Bound, which claims to be the world’s first resin driveway solution that uses recycled plastic. Each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws.

The pair will now go forward to the national final which takes place in London on November 21.