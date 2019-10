The new M&S at Kingsley Village welcomed its first customers through the door today (Oct 23).

The new 68,000sq ft shop is the largest M&S to open in the south west in over a decade.

Store manager, Ben Willcocks, said: “I’m so proud of my team who’ve worked really hard to get our fantastic new store ready for the grand opening today.”

The new store spans two foors and also features a café with an outdoor terrace.