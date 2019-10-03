Cornwall’s leading law firms feature heavily in the latest edition of the Legal 500, an independent guide to the legal profession.

Stephens Scown LLP, which has offices in Truro, St Austell and Exeter, receives band 1 ranking in three sections of the 2020 guide – family, employment and commercial litigation.

Kate Theophilus, who is a partner in the firm’s real estate team in Truro and a specialist in agricultural law, is highlighted as a ‘Next Generation Partner’.

Tim Lane, a solicitor in the firm’s corporate team, is also recognised by the guide for the first time and is singled out as a ‘rising star’.

The guide ranks Coodes for its expert advice to businesses and individuals across six areas of the law: corporate and commercial, clinical negligence, personal injury, agriculture and estates, contentious trusts and probate and property litigation.

Three of the firm’s partners are singled out for their expertise. Sonya Bassett is recommended for her leadership of the firm’s corporate and commercial team. The guide describes the team as being “particularly experienced in working with regional SMEs” and having “notable expertise in the renewables, construction, tourism and rural businesses sectors”.

Head of personal disputes, Colin Hunter, and chairman and commercial disputes specialist, Peter Lamble, are recommended for their expertise in advising on property litigation matters. Coodes’ rural services team, led by Pam Johns, is once again recommended for advising farmers and landowners on matters including the sale and purchase of farms, while the firm’s personal injury and clinical negligence department is highlighted in two areas: for advising those making personal injury claims and for its expertise in clinical negligence cases.

Truro-based Murrell Associates has featured in the guide since 2010 and this year, the corporate and commercial team was successful in being ranked in Tier 2.

Rebecca Anforth, head of intellectual property, is highlighted as a ‘Rising Star’ while partner Henry Maples is identified for the second year running as the south west’s “next generation” partner in the field of corporate law.

MD, Hugh Murrell, said: “As the provision of legal services becomes increasingly specialist, we feel that it is important for our clients to be reassured that an independent and experienced third party like the Legal 500 have reviewed and assessed our services and ranked us as one of the best providers in the south west.”