Leadership seminars at Business Fair

The countdown is on for the tenth annual Cornwall Business Fair.

Organised by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, this years’ Business Fair forms a centrepiece of the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business and will be held at Truro School on October 30.

In addition to more than 100 trade stands, the event will feature a collection of seminars and presentations.

Included in this will be free leadership seminars on the theme of ‘Becoming the Best Digital Business Leader’ hosted by Business Fair main sponsor, Everest Media.

Everest CEO, Samuele Armondi, explained: “I meet many business leaders who just don’t have the time to keep up with digital marketing and technical topics, they have a business to run! But they know these things can make a real difference to their bottom line, so they have a constant dilemma.

“That’s why we came up with these sessions – we will give you enough information to empower you to decide if something is worth your time, and enough understanding to know what you need.”

