Global role for local lawyer

Stephens Scown LLP’s head of intellectual property and IT has been appointed to the Internet committee of a global trademark organisation.

Ben Travers, will help to advise the International Trademark Association (INTA) on how trademarks are used in the domain name system.

“Along with my fellow committee members, I will monitor developments in global Internet governance, social media, mobile apps and other technical platforms,” Travers explained.

The role is set to benefit Stephens Scown’s clients, too.

“Being at the forefront of developments in the digital world will mean that I can bring best practice to our clients,” Travers added.

Stephens Scown’s intellectual property and IT team is one of the largest specialist teams of its kind in the UK and advises businesses in the south west and beyond on how to protect and exploit their IP, contract issues and data protection. Its clients include St Austell Brewery, Frugi and Thatchers.