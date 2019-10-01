Driftwood in True Foodies running

Oliver Pierrepont is settling into his head chef position at the award-winning restaurant at a luxury coastal hotel in Cornwall and is already bringing in an award nomination.

The seaside boutique hotel, Driftwood, appointed Pierrepont last month, who brought his wealth of experience from Michelin starred restaurants in London and the Home Counties.

The first month of Pierrepont’s new role has seen him bring his signature style of cooking to the restaurant, and the new team.

The restaurant has also just been nominated for an award in the True Foodies Restaurant Awards, with the winners being announced on October 12.

Pierrepont said: “I’m so happy to have joined such a fantastic restaurant and I’m really grateful to be able to incorporate my own style of cooking and put my stamp on the food offering at the hotel. It already feels like I have been here forever and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me at Driftwood.”