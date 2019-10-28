Could an ex-offender help your business?

Do you struggle to recruit for your business and could employing an ex-offender become part of your journey to social and business success?

As part of this year’s Cornwall Festival of Business, specialists from Cornwall’s Konnect CIC will be welcoming business owners and managers to a special employment drop-in session at Pool Innovation Centre (Oct 29, 10am-2pm) where they can learn about the business and social benefits, as well as the support available, when giving work to an ex-offender.

Each year England and Wales release 90,000 prisoners and more than half re-offend within two years costing the UK £13 billion annually. Employment reduces the probability of reoffending significantly and can bring with it a range of benefits for local communities.

This free, informal drop-in session will offer the chance to talk through questions with one of Konnect’s highly trained and experienced team. For more information, email zena@konnect-cornwall.co.uk or simply drop in on Tuesday.