Coodes Solicitors has been named the best conveyancing firm in Cornwall by The ESTAS, the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry, for the third year in a row.

The law firm also took home the Gold award in the category of Best Regional Group, at the awards ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, hosted by TV property guru and ESTAS brand ambassador Phil Spencer.

Coodes’ Sophie Jones was also honoured, receiving a People’s Award for exceptional customer service.

Sarah Cowley, partner and head of residential property at Coodes Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled and very proud to be once again named as best conveyancing firm in Cornwall. The whole team should take credit for this achievement; they work so hard to give our clients the customer service they expect and deserve.

“I am delighted for Sophie. To be shortlisted is one thing, but to win is such an achievement. And to be picked as one of only five in the country to selected for her commitment to customer service is awesome.”