A Falmouth marine business has successfully decommissioned the world’s first large scale commercial tidal stream generator.

Keynvor Morlift Ltd (KML) completed the decommissioning of the SeaGen Tidal System in Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland, on behalf of Atlantis Energy, the global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects.

As the principal contractor, KML was appointed to undertake the removal of the 760T marine turbine foundation.

Preparation work was undertaken by a team on onboard KML’s multipurpose ship, ‘Severn Sea’, who used its remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to operate a diamond wire saw to cut out the structure’s four pin piles.

Meanwhile, KML’s team of naval architects and fabricators modified KML’s barge, ‘Selina’, so that three x 300T chain pullers could be mounted onto her bow in order to be able to lift the device.

SeaGen was the world’s first commercial scale tidal turbine and has now become the first to be fully decommissioned. KML has provided a wide range of marine main contractor support and heavy lift services throughout the full lifecycle of the tidal system over a ten-year period.

MD, Diccon Rogers, said: “The SeaGen project is a great example of how our versatility can deliver excellent cost effective solutions for our clients.

“This project was designed by our in-house naval architects and fabricators, made creative use of our fleet and was executed by our talented marine team. I am delighted with the amazing outcome.”