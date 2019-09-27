World first for Hayle

People from across the globe have been gathering in Cornwall this week for a world-first in the marine industry.

Swathe Services, a hydrographic survey support company in Hayle, has been running the world’s first ‘Multi-Beam Echo-Sounder’ training course using a remotely operated unmanned surface vessel or USV.

The intensive five-day training course has people attending from as far afield as Norway, France, Slovenia and the USA.

As part of the training, the delegates have been mapping Hayle Harbour using a USV fitted with multi-beam echo-sounder technology. The USV is then remotely operated from Swathe Services offices nearby using dedicated survey data acquisition software.

MD, James Williams, said: “We are proud to be offering a world first right here in Hayle Harbour. The future of conducting hydrographic surveys is changing, and we are meeting those changes by offering training using the latest autonomous vessels and innovative technology.”