Outside of London, Padstow has been identified as the culinary capital of the UK in a list of the country’s top 100 restaurants.

Padstow is the town with the most restaurants listed in SquareMeal’s UK Top 100, while Cornwall, in total, has six ranked within the top 100.

SquareMeal’s Top 100 claims to be “truly unique” as the only poll to exclude London restaurants, allowing the UK’s regional dining scene to “truly shine”.

The website compiles the list every year, based on thousands of votes from an annual survey with the results moderated by SquareMeal’s editor, Ben McCormack, and his nationwide team of l reviewers.

He commented: “SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 is gratifying proof that opportunities to eat well now exist across the country.

“While ten years ago this list would have been dominated by gastropubs and country-house hotels, the thriving restaurant scene in Cornwall proves that the west country is a nationally recognised food scene. There’s never been more of an appetite for dining out in the UK – and UK diners have never been so spoilt for choice.”

Nathan Outlaw is the big winner with his two-Michelin-starred flagship ranked as the eighth best restaurant in the country and his Outlaw Fish Kitchen, both in Port Isaac appearing in the top 30.

Padstow has Prawn on the Lawn’s combination of a traditional fishmongers with an on-trend seafood bar listed alongside the original Rick Stein’s Seafood Restaurant while if you do not want to eat fish, there is another Michelin-starred establishment, Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 just a couple of streets away.

Elsewhere in Cornwall, Tom Adams and April Bloomfield’s 66-acre farm in Lewannick features at number 35 in the top 100.

To read the full SquareMeal top 100 list, click here.