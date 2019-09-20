A north Cornish vineyard’s sparkling wine has been crowned the region’s Wine of the Year.

Trevibban Mill’s Blanc de Blancs 2014 won gold at the WineGBWest awards, where it was also awarded The Ray Palfrey Cup for the best sparkling wine, as well as being named the overall champion.

Trevibban Mill was established by husband and wife team Engin and Liz Mumcuoglu. In a complete career change, having come from backgrounds in telecoms and medical physics, they attended a two-year course in viticulture and winemaking to learn about the process of wine production and haven’t looked back.

They purchased the land in 2007 and planted the vineyard in 2008, and have been producing wine in their own onsite winery since 2014.

Liz Mumcuoglu said: “We are thrilled to win these awards for our beautiful Blanc de Blancs 2014. Its elegance is a true expression of all that is wonderful about English sparkling wines.”

Made in the traditional method and aged on the lees for four years, Blanc de Blancs 2014 is classified as Brut Nature, indicating the very driest type of sparkling wine as no sugars are added.