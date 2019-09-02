Falmouth-based superyacht build and refit specialist, Pendennis, has acquired the Vilanova Grand Marina in Barcelona.

The deal for Vilanova, a purpose-built marina for superyachts and one of the main stopping points for servicing for luxury yachts travelling through Europe, follows a multi-million-euro funding deal with NatWest and Lombard Asset Finance.

The funding package has enabled Pendennis to take a controlling stake in the business and purchase an adjacent site. The newly-acquired site will offer a new 12,000sq m servicing facility alongside the marina for superyachts including a 640 tonnes haul capability, providing valuable technical support to the Mediterranean superyacht fleet.

Toby Allies, joint MD at Pendennis, said: “Acquiring Vilanova Grand Marina is a real strategic coup for the business, helping us bolster our presence in the Mediterranean, a key region for the superyacht industry.

“Our primary refit offering will remain in Falmouth but this strategic acquisition positions the business perfectly for further growth. It’s a hugely significant step for the business and a very exciting time for both ourselves and our clients.”