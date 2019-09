The Kernow Sausage Co has won its first supermarket listing.

From today (Sept 26) you will be able to buy ‘Cornish Bangers & Pork and Rattler Cyder Sausages’ in the chilled pre-packed sausage aisle in a selection of Morrisons stores across Cornwall.

MD Gavin Roberts said: “We are delighted to be working with Morrisons. It has long been an ambition of ours to represent our region on the shelves of major retailers.”