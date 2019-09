Cornish health and wellbeing trainer, iCareiMove, has won a national training contract with the Bluebird Care Franchise.

Bluebird is one of the largest home care service providers in the UK, and iCareiMove will provide training for all 207 of its franchises across the country.

CEO, Helen Tite, said: “Bluebird Care head office loved our difference. They understood our agile approach and recognised that, not one size fits all. Our service provides a holistic and authentic approach to living well.”