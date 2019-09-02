Prima Bakeries celebrated its ninth birthday with a giant birthday cake equivalent in size to nine of its large Cornish Pasties.

And coinciding the landmark, the Redruth-based bakery announced that it had just enjoyed its busiest week ever.

Prima Bakeries’ business has grown six-fold in value over the past nine years to become one of the top ten pasty makers in Cornwall. Staff numbers have swelled from 19 to 85, and a fleet of 13 vans (compared to the original three) deliver across the Duchy and beyond, six days a week.

Commenting on the bakery’s success, MD Mark Norton said: “The August bank holiday was our busiest time ever and I am very proud of the Prima team who have all worked so hard. All parts of our business have seen record demand, although our Cornish pasties in particular have been selling at unprecedented levels.”