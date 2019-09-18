Businesses looking at their finance options will have the opportunity to tap into some expert advice at a special Finance Clinic this month.

Business can drop-in or book a slot with Tim Williams, the debt fund manager for the new Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Funds, at the QuickStore Business Centre in Saltash on September 23 (10am-2pm).

The Cornwall and Isle of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF) aims to transform the finance landscape for smaller businesses in the area and to realise the region’s potential to achieve economic growth through enterprise.

If your business is looking to grow and you want to know what financial options are available, speak to Tim Williams at The FSE Group: tim.williams@thefsegroup.com 01872 306664

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund, will invest in debt finance and equity finance funds, ranging from £25k to £2 million.