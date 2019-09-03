Event: Charity networking breakfast

A local charity is hosting a special networking breakfast this autumn as part of the Cornwall Festival of Business.

Businesses from across Cornwall are being invited to the Merlin MS Centre, based at Hewas Water, for breakfast, networking and an optional tour of the centre on Friday, November 1.

A continental breakfast will be available at the event, at a cost of £5 per person, with funds raised being donated to the Merlin MS Centre.

Spaces are limited so businesses are advised to book early by clicking here.