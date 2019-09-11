Cornish companies have been listed among the finalists in the 2019 PrintWeek Awards.

The PrintWeek Awards, which will be presented at a black-tie event in London on October 21, are widely recognised as the industry’s leading awards.

St Austell-based Nationwide Print, which was last year named Environmental Company of the Year, has been named a finalist in the SME Print Company of the Year category, while Walstead Roche has been listed in a new category – High-Volume Publications Printer of the Year.

Two Cornish printers will be battling it out in the Environmental Company of the Year category, Saltash-based Deltor Communications and St Austell Printing Company.

Commenting on the release of the shortlist, Darryl Danielli, editor and publisher of PrintWeek said: “Congratulations to all of the companies that made the grade this year. The task of separating the great from the good is something that the 20-plus Awards’ judges, all leading print buyers or independent experts in their field, took incredibly seriously.”