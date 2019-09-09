Brexit forces WH Bond hand

WH Bond has announced that it is exiting the plant hire and agricultural machinery sales side of its business.

Citing “market conditions, coupled with the uncertainty of how Brexit will affect the plant and machinery sectors”, WH Bond will auction off all equipment on October 3 and 4. The rest of the WH Bond businesses will not be affected.

The Saltash-based company has long been known for its ‘serial diversification’ which has ensured the survival of the business during the last 62 years.

Now WH Bond says it is again looking at its core business – Bond Timber, bespoke contracting, the agricultural businesses, as well as diversification into “new and exciting” projects.