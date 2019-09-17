Apprenticeship Awards shortlist

Members of the public have been invited to help choose Cornwall’s Apprentice Achiever of the Year in a public vote that opened this week.

Nominations for the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards have now closed and 46 nominees have been shortlisted across 17 categories for the evening on November 15.

The Achiever of the Year category awards an apprentice who has overcome significant personal milestones, or has gone the extra mile to benefit themselves, their employer or their community.

The inspirational stories of the 2019 Achiever of the Year nominees; Sophie Riley, Mimi Beard and Brandon Penwarden can be found here where people can also vote for their winner – voting closes on September 30.

Now in its fifth year, the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards continues to grow and is well established as one of the leading training awards in the south west.

2019 will see winners awarded in two new categories as the new Land-based Apprentice of the Year Award offers a dedicated category for learners working in agricultural or horticultural roles.

The Beacon Award for Inclusive Apprenticeship Recruitment will be awarded to employers for the first time in 2019. Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Learning Enterprise Partnership (CIoS LEP) is sponsoring the award and in line with its UK first ‘Beacon Project’ has written the assessment criteria and will be judging the category that aims to reward businesses already going above and beyond to support apprentices with disabilities and or long-term health conditions.

College principal David Walrond said: “We are delighted to host the fifth annual Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards and to celebrate exceptional achievement and outcomes in apprenticeship training across Cornwall.”

Shortlist

Accountancy

Charlie Penhaligon – RRL

Lee Perry – Eden Project

Mimi Beard – Francis Clark

Business

Alison Thomas – Cornwall Council

Eleanor King – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust

Chloe Browne – St Austell Brewery

Construction and Trade Occupations

James Faull – Ed Faull Stone Masons Ltd

Lewis Lee – Chris Fulcher Building Services

Chris Smith – Headland Hotel

Customer Service and Retail

Alistair McKenna – MY Compliance Management

Jessica Woods – Mullion Healthcare Centre

Naomi Stevenson – Disability Cornwall & Isles of Scilly

Digital and IT

Hugh Gibbard – Cornwall Council

Tim Martin – Fire Text

Oliver Jenkin – Avanti Communications

Engineering and Manufacturing

Rowan Penhaligon – Terrill Bros

Haydn Rogers – St Austell Brewery

Sam Davies – Watson Marlow

Hair and Beauty

Molly Ashby-Johnson – Marzipan Hair

Melody House – Hunter & Walsh

Chloe Pym – Headland Hotel

Heath, Social Care and Child Care

Kieran Trevena – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust

Lyndsey Bunt – Trelawney Care

Carol Maunder – CORMAC Care

Hospitality

Darren Dunstan – The Victoria Inn, Threemilestone

Martina Jovanovic – St Austell Brewery

Callum Weston – St Austell Brewery

Land-based

Ben Watts – CORMAC

Benjamin Presswell – St Austell Town Council

Megan Lowman – Eden Project

Motor Vehicle

Joshua Richards – Richards Brothers

David Gardner – North Country Garage

Jonathan Rule-Wilson – St Agnes Garage

Marketing and Management

Emily Stanbury – FX Plus

Lola Cockwell – FireText

Yiian Thomas – Vitamin Cornwall

Achiever of the Year

Mimi Beard – WO King

Sophie Riley – Truro and Penwith College

Brandon Penwarden – St Austell Brewery

Large Employer

Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust

St Austell Brewery

Pendennis Shipyard

SME

Hunter & Walsh

WISKA UK

Tregothnan

Beacon Award for Inclusive Apprenticeship Recruitment

disAbility Cornwall & Isles of Scilly

St Austell Brewery

Cornwall Council