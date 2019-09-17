Apprenticeship Awards shortlist

Members of the public have been invited to help choose Cornwall’s Apprentice Achiever of the Year in a public vote that opened this week.
Nominations for the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards have now closed and 46 nominees have been shortlisted across 17 categories for the evening on November 15.
The Achiever of the Year category awards an apprentice who has overcome significant personal milestones, or has gone the extra mile to benefit themselves, their employer or their community.
The inspirational stories of the 2019 Achiever of the Year nominees; Sophie Riley, Mimi Beard and Brandon Penwarden can be found here where people can also vote for their winner – voting closes on September 30.
Now in its fifth year, the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards continues to grow and is well established as one of the leading training awards in the south west.
2019 will see winners awarded in two new categories as the new Land-based Apprentice of the Year Award offers a dedicated category for learners working in agricultural or horticultural roles.
The Beacon Award for Inclusive Apprenticeship Recruitment will be awarded to employers for the first time in 2019. Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Learning Enterprise Partnership (CIoS LEP) is sponsoring the award and in line with its UK first ‘Beacon Project’ has written the assessment criteria and will be judging the category that aims to reward businesses already going above and beyond to support apprentices with disabilities and or long-term health conditions.
College principal David Walrond said: “We are delighted to host the fifth annual Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards and to celebrate exceptional achievement and outcomes in apprenticeship training across Cornwall.”
Shortlist
Accountancy
Charlie Penhaligon – RRL
Lee Perry – Eden Project
Mimi Beard – Francis Clark
Business
Alison Thomas – Cornwall Council
Eleanor King – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust
Chloe Browne – St Austell Brewery
Construction and Trade Occupations
James Faull – Ed Faull Stone Masons Ltd
Lewis Lee – Chris Fulcher Building Services
Chris Smith – Headland Hotel
Customer Service and Retail
Alistair McKenna – MY Compliance Management
Jessica Woods – Mullion Healthcare Centre
Naomi Stevenson – Disability Cornwall & Isles of Scilly
Digital and IT
Hugh Gibbard – Cornwall Council
Tim Martin – Fire Text
Oliver Jenkin – Avanti Communications
Engineering and Manufacturing
Rowan Penhaligon – Terrill Bros
Haydn Rogers – St Austell Brewery
Sam Davies – Watson Marlow
Hair and Beauty
Molly Ashby-Johnson – Marzipan Hair
Melody House – Hunter & Walsh
Chloe Pym – Headland Hotel
Heath, Social Care and Child Care
Kieran Trevena – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust
Lyndsey Bunt – Trelawney Care
Carol Maunder – CORMAC Care
Hospitality
Darren Dunstan – The Victoria Inn, Threemilestone
Martina Jovanovic – St Austell Brewery
Callum Weston – St Austell Brewery
Land-based
Ben Watts – CORMAC
Benjamin Presswell – St Austell Town Council
Megan Lowman – Eden Project
Motor Vehicle
Joshua Richards – Richards Brothers
David Gardner – North Country Garage
Jonathan Rule-Wilson – St Agnes Garage
Marketing and Management
Emily Stanbury – FX Plus
Lola Cockwell – FireText
Yiian Thomas – Vitamin Cornwall
Achiever of the Year
Mimi Beard – WO King
Sophie Riley – Truro and Penwith College
Brandon Penwarden – St Austell Brewery
Large Employer
Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust
St Austell Brewery
Pendennis Shipyard
SME
Hunter & Walsh
WISKA UK
Tregothnan
Beacon Award for Inclusive Apprenticeship Recruitment
disAbility Cornwall & Isles of Scilly
St Austell Brewery
Cornwall Council