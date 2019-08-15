Tonick Business Publishing has partnered with Cornwall’s first elite cycling team, Saint Piran.

It may not be the typical B2B partnership that the publisher of Business Cornwall magazine and Find the Balance is known for, but the relationship was fueled by a desire to back a Cornish enterprise that shows ambition to punch above its weight and compete on an international level.

Tonick Business Publishing business development manager, Morveth Ward, commented:

“We’ve been following Saint Piran’s journey virtually since its inception, and its ambition shone through immediately – a mission to compete at the highest level, yet from a base in Cornwall. A positive case study that will hopefully pervade the county.

“Through Find the Balance magazine we wanted to show visitors in Cornwall some of the incredible business success stories here which will convey the duchy as an ambitious place that has more to it than pasties and Poldark. The upshot is that this can be used to encourage inward investment and raise Cornwall’s business profile. Saint Piran inadvertently depicts a similar message.

“Its going to be incredibly tough for Saint Piran to achieve its goal of competing as an accredited continental squad in the worlds biggest races by 2023, but we wish them the best of luck and encourage other businesses to get behind them.”

Saint Piran boasts a team of talented riders, including successful British professional cyclist and Saint Piran owner, Steve Lampier, as well as Healeys Cyder managing director, Joe Healey, who also happens to be a determined and talented rider.