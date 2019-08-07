The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is working with PFA Research to deliver the largest survey of skills and training needs amongst Cornish businesses.

Business owners from all sectors and all sizes of business are encouraged to participate to ensure a comprehensive analysis at the sector level.

The survey captures the aspirations of businesses in Cornwall & Isles of Scilly to improve their productivity or to grow, with the supply and demand of skills. It will also provide important evidence of business’ experience of accessing skills and the impact that skills investment has had on businesses.

The survey results will be published, in full, later in the year. Further, the analysis will be made openly available allowing skills providers and all businesses to use the data in their own strategic planning.

The questionnaire will take about ten minutes to complete, depending on the responses you provide.

Click here to take the survey.