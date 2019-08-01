The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has confirmed Stuart Reid as its new CEO.

Reid had been serving as acting MD since last September, before which he was group chief operating officer.

The appointment recognises his success in stabilising the group’s core services and the need to provide certainty and continuity to stakeholders and staff alike.

Reid said: “I am delighted to be confirmed as CEO at an exciting time for the Steamship Group as we prepare to celebrate a milestone 100-year anniversary in 2020.

“We are embracing the future whilst cementing the group’s focus on our core activities, which remain, as they always have been, to provide lifeline air and shipping services to the Isles of Scilly upon which visitors and islanders alike can depend.”

Reid’s confirmation as group CEO follows the appointment in April of Ian Howard as the group’s new Chairman.

He added: “I congratulate Stuart on his appointment as CEO. He has been instrumental in the development of a sound strategy for the future and we are already beginning to see positive changes to the Group’s activities across the spectrum.”