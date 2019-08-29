Marine Team reigns in Spain

From winning top slot as the ‘UK’s Newly Certificated Electronics Technician of the Year 2018’ with a 100% pass rate in her exams – Mylor Yacht Harbour electrical assistant Rebekah (Bekx) Hancock has now been impressing clients a thousand miles away.

When Bill and Mo Joce needed an urgent upgrade of some of the Raymarine electronics’ equipment aboard their Oyster 49 yacht Shakura, the fact that they were based at Sada Marina in north west Spain was no stumbling block to the Raymarine-accredited Mylor Marine Team.

The Joces were planning to sail from Spain down to Lisbon, Portugal – long cruises exploring new waterways along a stretch of coast notorious for fog – and with their old radar not working at all they realised an upgrade was essential to their trip.

“Of all the Raymarine approved engineer/installers, Mylor was by far the most accommodating company to deal with – and the only one keen literally to go the extra miles to carry out our installation work in Spain,” said Bill Joce.

“Mylor overall and Bekx Hancock in-particular proved to be professional, competent and knowledgeable. Any difficulty encountered was soon overcome with a most positive can-do attitude and Bekx herself was a delightful boat guest during the four days she spent aboard.”

Mylor Yacht Harbour’s Marine Team met the strict criteria required by Raymarine to both supply and maintain technologies used in the leisure boating and light commercial markets, placing the Cornish yacht harbour within a global network of dealers and distributors.

In Spain, Hancock installed a Raymarine Quantum 2 Marine Radar aboard Shakura, with Doppler collision avoidance technology and a 12” Axiom Pro display, all of which have helped the Joces manoeuvre around shipping channels and adverse weather conditions – even if the infamous fog banks never materialised.

For Hancock herself, the biggest challenge was planning exactly what was going to be needed for the job: “I had to take all of my tools with me,” she said, “and I had to pre-empt any issues that might arise in Spain – something that might be easily fixed in a workshop can sometimes be more complicated onsite.

“Staying on board Shakura while working on her went really well and the Joces were fantastic hosts – such great food! I’d take the tender rib out to explore after work and the area was really beautiful – huge pods of dolphins and lovely beaches, with a system of creeks and inlets very similar to the Carrick Roads.”

This has been an interesting and slightly unusual piece of work for Mylor Marine Team – and certainly one to be repeated.