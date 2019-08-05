The spectacular summer of 2018 has led to a Cornish wine producer creating its first orange wine.

‘Orion’ is the first skin-fermented wine to be made by Trevibban Mill in north Cornwall, with the hot, dry conditions last year producing grapes with a highly concentrated flavour.

Only 1,500 bottles of the orange wine have been produced, which last month led to a gold medal at the WineGB Awards 2019.

Trevibban Mill owner, Engin Mumcuoglu, said: “The warm summer gave a high yield of ripe orion grapes which produced some very interesting juices. Our usual juice rate is 75%, but because of the dry weather this dropped to 60%, making the taste much more concentrated.

“We could have used the grapes to blend into our other wines, but we kept them separate to make something really outstanding which showcases our technical ability.

“Orion doesn’t taste like your usual white wine and almost has a sherry palate, so we’re thrilled the judges enjoyed it. With sparkling wines traditionally dominating the top spots in these awards, it’s great to see our still wine in the mix of gold medal winners.”

Orion is available in Trevibban Mill’s wine shop and website, priced at £21.45 for a 75cl bottle.