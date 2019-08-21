Fine time for new wine shop

A new independent wine shop is opening its doors this month.

The Old Garage, on the Chenoweths Business Park, in Ruan High Lanes, near Truro, will feature a comprehensive selection of the finest wines from Cornwall and across the world. The shop will also have a small “but show-stopping” deli section.

It has been founded by Cornish entrepreneurs Lucy and Julian Chenoweth, who both hold a WSET Level 2 (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) qualification. “We are super excited to be opening on 30 August,” said Lucy Chenoweth. “At The Old Garage, we welcome all wine lovers to come try products or to simply have a chat about all things wine. Whatever the occasion, we will have a bottle for it.”