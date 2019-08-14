A Cornish company is opening a workshop in Barcelona as it looks to expand its services in the global superyachts sector.

Marine hydraulics specialist, Armada Engineering, will be located at MB92 Barcelona, one of the largest superyacht refit shipyards in the world.

An initial team of four staff from Falmouth will be based in Barcelona from September, with further staff to be recruited.

Armada Engineering MD, Joff Collins, said: “The fast-growing superyachts sector represents a fantastic opportunity for Armada Engineering.

“There is huge potential for our business to expand its superyacht customer base across Europe and further afield. Our new base in Barcelona will enable us to grow this area of our business significantly and we are really looking forward to working as part of the team at MB92.”

MB92 Barcelona is part of MB92 Group, which also has a shipyard in La Ciotat in the south of France.

The new workshop is the latest development in a period of rapid growth for Armada Engineering since an MBO in 2017.