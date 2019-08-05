Camborne BID launches podcast

BID Camborne has become the first Business Improvement District anywhere in the UK to launch its own podcast.

Each episode explores the various services, unique purchases and events on offer in the town with short, recorded conversations with local businesses and partners.

The first podcast sees BID manager Anna Pascoe talking to Lotti Stapleton, senior librarian at Camborne Library, about a range of topics including recent plastic free and spaceship projects organised for local children while episode two gives listeners the chance to learn a little Cornish language and history with Joe Lewis from Go Cornish. Episode three features an interview with Craig Hall from Beaver Blinds.

Pascoe explained: “Creating our own podcast gives us a great opportunity to showcase all that Camborne has to offer both locals and visitors alike.

“Available on all podcast directories, it’s an easy way for people to keep up to date with what’s going on in the area and to learn more about the town. We’re really excited about the project – especially as it’s another Camborne first to add to our rich heritage.”