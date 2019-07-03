Local business Make Me A Plan has secured funding to help launch its Healthy Habits Academy in the heart of Camborne.

Make Me A Plan specialises in helping “businesses and individuals to achieve their goals” and has recently celebrated its first year of trading.

The European Social Fund grant from Community Led Local Development will enable the company to provide a full-time job to project planner Tamsin Cain, working closely with Camborne clients who are not currently in education, training or employment.

The Healthy Habits Academy will guide participants through a 12-week programme, helping with confidence building, interview skills, budgeting life admin, personal development, fitness and nutrition.

Programme planner, Anna Pascoe, explained: “We’ve seen such progress and positive results with our commercial Make Me A Plan clients and I’ve always had a passion for training and developing people. Everyone needs a helping hand in life, but not everyone can afford that and I am thrilled to be able to support local residents to improve their lives.”

Housing charity Coastline Housing has teamed up with Make Me A Plan, to offer the programme to its customers living in the eligible area of Camborne.

Community investment manager, Bee Rowley, said: “Here at Coastline, we focus on investing in our local communities and when Anna approached us to talk about the Healthy Habits Academy, we thought the project would be the perfect match to benefit some of our customers. We are looking forward to welcoming the first customers onto the programme and seeing the results.”

Community Led Local Development programme manager, Judith Hann, added: “Community Led Local Development in Cornwall was set up to enable business and inspire people, directing European Structural and Investment Funds to projects that will deliver the maximum benefits in the areas identified as targets for support in our county.

“We are delighted to see The Healthy Habits Academy launch as the first programme to go live under the scheme and wish Anna and her team every success.”

For more details, email: smile@makemeaplan.com