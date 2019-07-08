The newly-refurbished tea room at Callestick Farm, where Callestick Farm ice cream is made, has been nominated for a national Good Food Award for the second year in succession.

Recognised as ‘the blue ribbon for delicious dishes’, the awards are based on taste, consistently positive customer feedback, competitor ranking and the premises’ food hygiene score. Rigorously independent and free from advertiser influence, nominated outlets are selected according to a set of strict criteria.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Callestick Farm marketing manager Amy Breach.

“As well as our different flavoured ice-creams and sorbets, the tea room menu includes delicious milkshakes, ice-cream sundaes and hot waffles. An added bonus is being able to see where we make and package our products free of charge in the ice-creamery next door.”

It is exactly 30 years since Callestick Farm ice-cream was launched by the Parker family. Now a recognised multi-award-winning brand that is sold nationally and internationally, the business continues to be based in the heart of Callestick village, midway between Truro and Newquay.

To vote for Callestick Farm in the Good Food Awards, visit https://www.goodfoodaward.com/vote/