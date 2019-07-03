Award for Saltash accountant

A Saltash accountant has been named Professional Member of the Year in the FMAAT category (Fellow Member of the Association of Accounting Technicians) at the AAT Annual Conference.

“This award is wonderful news and I am thrilled to have been selected,” said Andrew Sullivan, who recently set up his own business – Complete Accountancy – after 14 years with Plymouth firm, Numbers (UK).

“I believe that how you do something is just as important as what you do and, in accounting, ethics and integrity is everything. I’m utterly delighted that my approach has been recognised by the judging panel.”