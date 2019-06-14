The winners have been chosen!

This week saw all the finalists for the Cornwall Business Awards attend the first ever Showdown Day at Trevenson House in Pool, where they faced the judges and met other finalists in their category.
A bit like facing the Dragons in the Den, Showdown Day was an opportunity for each business to explain to the judges why they thought they should win their category. In a quick-fire round, each finalist had just two minutes to make their pitch. They were then grilled by Showdown Day Judges Lloyd Brina from headline sponsor Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF) and Sarah Trethowan, who is a former winner at the awards, as well as the judge from each category sponsor.
From bringing seagulls, a life-size rocking sheep made from recycled materials and a dog-sized hand cast bed to getting the judges to play caterpillar tennis, the day was a fast paced event with businesses from across the county relishing the opportunity to bring their online entry to life for the judges.
Brina reflected on the day: “We have seen an amazing variety of businesses and it has been a fun, stimulating and enjoyable day. It’s great to see such drive and motivation, something CIOSIF further supports with the £40 million investment fund, helping growth-minded businesses realise their potential.
“It is encouraging to see so many Cornish business that are at the top of their game. Many of the finalists felt like clear winners making our job very tough and we are looking forward to the awards night.”
The winners will be announced at the awards night on June 27 at St Mellion International Resort and there are just a handful of tickets left to join the celebrations.
Finalist Businesses
Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Corserv
- CIS (UK) Ltd
- The School for Social Entrepreneurs, Cornwall
- Unmanned Survey Solutions Ltd
Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Eden Project
- Coastline Housing
- Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust
- St Petrocs
Best Customer Service sponsored by St Austell Brewery
- Blue Flame Heating
- Perfect Stays
- Vision Independent Financial Planning Ltd
Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company
- Colwith Farm Distillery Ltd
- Microtest Ltd
- Treyone Woodcraft Ltd
Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by CEG
- Beach Retreats
- DCA Public Relations
- Triskel Marine Ltd
Best New Business sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership
- Pitched
- St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC
- Teacup Tearoom
Best Place to Work sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training
- Bluefruit Software
- Frugi
- Whyfield
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Unlocking Potential
- Laura Whyte MD of Whyfield
- Sean White owner of WeSUP
- Simon Breckon MD of Kernow Fires
Circular Economy sponsored by Tevi
- Cultivate Cornwall CIC
- Odyssey Innovation Ltd
- Tinkebu
Exporter of the Year sponsored by Cornwall Trade and Investment
- Flann Microwave Ltd
- Frugi
- Ideal Foods Ltd
Growth Business of the Year Sponsored by Access to Finance
- Bluefruit Software
- Fluid Branding
- St Ewe Eggs
Product of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall
- Mappix for their education performance tracking software
- Oltco Ltd for “Recycle Bound” driveway solution using waste plastic
- The Cornish Bed Company for their Maud Bed
Sole Trader of the Year sponsored by The Growth Hub
- Lauren Webb – Roscoe Communications
- Nick Eagles – Sports 4 Tots
- Rachel Picken – Agile PR and Communications Ltd
Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College
- Claire Mason from Kernow Fires
- Katherine George owner of Oh So Social
- Samantha Charles owner of Float Digital