The winners have been chosen!

This week saw all the finalists for the Cornwall Business Awards attend the first ever Showdown Day at Trevenson House in Pool, where they faced the judges and met other finalists in their category.

A bit like facing the Dragons in the Den, Showdown Day was an opportunity for each business to explain to the judges why they thought they should win their category. In a quick-fire round, each finalist had just two minutes to make their pitch. They were then grilled by Showdown Day Judges Lloyd Brina from headline sponsor Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF) and Sarah Trethowan, who is a former winner at the awards, as well as the judge from each category sponsor.

From bringing seagulls, a life-size rocking sheep made from recycled materials and a dog-sized hand cast bed to getting the judges to play caterpillar tennis, the day was a fast paced event with businesses from across the county relishing the opportunity to bring their online entry to life for the judges.

Brina reflected on the day: “We have seen an amazing variety of businesses and it has been a fun, stimulating and enjoyable day. It’s great to see such drive and motivation, something CIOSIF further supports with the £40 million investment fund, helping growth-minded businesses realise their potential.

“It is encouraging to see so many Cornish business that are at the top of their game. Many of the finalists felt like clear winners making our job very tough and we are looking forward to the awards night.”

The winners will be announced at the awards night on June 27 at St Mellion International Resort and there are just a handful of tickets left to join the celebrations.

Finalist Businesses

Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Corserv

CIS (UK) Ltd

The School for Social Entrepreneurs, Cornwall

Unmanned Survey Solutions Ltd

Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Eden Project

Coastline Housing

Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust

St Petrocs

Best Customer Service sponsored by St Austell Brewery

Blue Flame Heating

Perfect Stays

Vision Independent Financial Planning Ltd

Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company

Colwith Farm Distillery Ltd

Microtest Ltd

Treyone Woodcraft Ltd

Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by CEG

Beach Retreats

DCA Public Relations

Triskel Marine Ltd

Best New Business sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Pitched

St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC

Teacup Tearoom

Best Place to Work sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training

Bluefruit Software

Frugi

Whyfield

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Unlocking Potential

Laura Whyte MD of Whyfield

Sean White owner of WeSUP

Simon Breckon MD of Kernow Fires

Circular Economy sponsored by Tevi

Cultivate Cornwall CIC

Odyssey Innovation Ltd

Tinkebu

Exporter of the Year sponsored by Cornwall Trade and Investment

Flann Microwave Ltd

Frugi

Ideal Foods Ltd

Growth Business of the Year Sponsored by Access to Finance

Bluefruit Software

Fluid Branding

St Ewe Eggs

Product of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall

Mappix for their education performance tracking software

Oltco Ltd for “Recycle Bound” driveway solution using waste plastic

The Cornish Bed Company for their Maud Bed

Sole Trader of the Year sponsored by The Growth Hub

Lauren Webb – Roscoe Communications

Nick Eagles – Sports 4 Tots

Rachel Picken – Agile PR and Communications Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College