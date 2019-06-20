A Cornish vegan ice cream company has secured a national listing with Tesco.

Pool-based Coconuts Organic (formerly Coconuts Naturally), which came to prominence on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, is now available in more than 600 Tesco stores around the UK, with two new flavours – Choc Orange Swirl and Double Caramel – exclusive to Tesco.

Launched in 2015 by entrepreneur Cecily Mills, the business has achieved more than 100% sales growth every year in its first three years.

She said: “Securing a listing with Tesco UK is a real milestone for the business, and we are so excited to share our two new flavours with Tesco shoppers.

“This has been a huge year for us – starting out with a successful crowdfunding campaign, and now the rebrand, new product launch and coming on board with Tesco. For me personally, it feels like a huge achievement to have Coconuts Organic in supermarket freezers across the country.”

In addition to the Tesco listing, Coconuts Organic is currently available UK-wide, via Ocado and in independent stores and cafes via two national distributors. Internationally, the product is available in Dubai. The brand is also developing its international expansion plans, with a particular focus on the Middle East and Asia.