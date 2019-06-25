R3 is new Clay country

A business consultant from Cornwall has been awarded membership of R3: The Association of Business Recovery Professionals.

Clay Cowie from Liskeard, who is a consultant with SMART Turnaround, was accepted as a member of R3, which is a leading organisation for insolvency, restructuring and turnaround specialists in the UK.

Cowie commented: “It’s an honour to be welcomed into this prestigious organisation which does so much to support businesses on the brink of insolvency.”

An MBA qualified business coach, Cowie offers support and guidance on measures a business can take to improve productivity and increase profits. Having run several of his own online retail businesses, the business consultant offers specialist support for eCommerce companies.