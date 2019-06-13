National award for local couple

James and Liz Ferguson, owners of property search and report company X-Press Legal Services in Looe, have been named as joint winners of the Brand Builder of the Year award, at the X-Press Legal Services national conference.

The award was presented to the husband and wife team at a ceremony which took place at Rookery Hall in Cheshire. Over 100 people gathered at the event, to celebrate the successes of the company and its top franchisees.

X-Press Legal Services delivers over 400,000 specialist property searches and reports per year to the conveyancing sector, via a national network of franchise offices.

“We feel honoured to have been named brand builders of the year,” said James Ferguson. “X-Press Legal is a brand that we really believe in. We’re so pleased to be acknowledged for the work we are doing, providing a valuable service to conveyancing solicitors throughout Cornwall and Devon.”