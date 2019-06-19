A Cornish confectionery firm has secured a contract with an international supermarket chain in the Middle East.

Padstow-based Buttermilk’s deal with Spinneys supermarket in Dubai marks the business’s first foray into exporting to the Middle East and will see its range of luxury fudge, peanut brittle and honeycomb stocked in 25 stores across the city.

The deal, estimated to be worth around £40k over the next 18 months, came about in part due to Department of International Trade (DIT) funding for the business to attend international trade shows.

With the new contract in Dubai, the business expects its turnover to top £500k by 2020. Its range of sweet treats are already enjoyed by consumers in Scandinavia, Hong Kong and Australia and overseas sales currently make up 5% of Buttermilk’s annual turnover.

Sales director, Gareth Toms, said: “We’ve seen great success in the UK but expanding our international footprint has always been an important part of our growth strategy. It’s a great way to not only strengthen and diversify our business but also showcase Cornish produce and tradition across the world.

“One of the main challenges we had to overcome when exporting was having the time and funds to meet potential buyers overseas. That’s why DIT support to attend trade shows has become so important to us, as it enabled us to connect directly with potential suppliers.”