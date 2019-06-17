The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce will receive visits this week from the Mexico and Russia chambers of commerce.

Cornwall Chamber is a part of a national and international collective of chambers, making it the highest value, accredited networking organisation in the Duchy. Membership accesses 53 other chambers within the UK and a further 49 across the world.

On Wednesday (June 19), a delegation from British Chambers in Russia and Mexico’s British Chamber of Commerce will both be visiting Cornwall Chamber’s Redruth offices.

Laura Atkinson from Mexico’s BritchaM have a series of 1:1 appointments with businesses looking to trade with Mexico. Mexico is the second largest economy in Latin America, with a higher GDP per capita than any of the BRIC countries. It is also ranked highest in Latin America by the World Bank in terms of Ease of Doing Business. It boasts powerful, global cities with different sector hubs making it an ideal investment and trade hub.

Mexico offers an abundance of business opportunities across various industry sectors. With a population of over 120 million and a growing middle class, there is a huge market for British goods. It also has the largest number of free trade agreements (FTA) in the world and both the British and Mexican governments have indicated that continuing free trade between both countries will be a priority following Brexit.

On the same day, a roundtable for those keen to trade with Russia will be held in the boardroom at the chamber. Russian business opportunities focus on mining and engineering sectors and the CEO from the Russo British Chamber of Commerce is visiting to meet people, realise potential opportunities to trade with the chamber and Cornish businesses. He will also return to Russia to promote the Cornwall Business Fair.

Businesses interested in attending either event are advised to contact Laura Barnes at Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. laura@cornwallchamber.co.uk.