Drink gin and save the planet

A Cornish drinks company has pledged to plant a tree for every bottle of gin it sells.

The St Ives Liquor Co, creator of St Ives Gin, is teaming with Rising Forests to help offset its carbon footprint. From July, every single bottle sold across the St Ives Liquor Co range wearing the #GandTree swing tag will see a new tree planted here in the UK.

The two businesses have predicted that over the next year, sales of St Ives Liquor Co. spirits will save up to 255,000lbs of carbon each year. That’s the carbon emission equivalent of charging 53 million mobile phones, or over a million miles driven by car.

St Ives Liquor Co’s Tim Thompson said: “We’re hopeful this initiative will help see whole new areas of woodland spring up and thrive across the country, simply by people buying a bottle or two.

“It’s got huge potential to make a massive difference both to the environment and the landscape, so we really want to tell the world about it.”

Rising Forest’s CEO Shaun Slaymaker said: “We’re very excited to partner with St Ives Liquor Co to help the company offset their carbon footprint and lead the way in the industry by contributing towards the health of the natural world. The work will see thousands of trees planted for the sale of their famous gin, which is critical towards combating global warming.”

To help spread the message, St Ives Liquor Co. have launched #GandTree, an Instagram competition to win a bottle of St Ives Gin and a glass every month.

Entrants need to snap a picture of their swing tag’s unique tree number, upload it to Instagram follow @stivesliquorco and use the hashtag #GandTree to be in with a chance of winning.