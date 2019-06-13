Signalling the start of summer, Cornish new potatoes have arrived in Tesco and local stores around the south west.

The fresh, seasonal new potato crop is the first of the year from the UK’s mainland, and will be available to buy until early August.

“We know consumers love the fact that these potatoes are freshly harvested and brought to store in the shortest amount of time possible. That sweet fresh taste is one of the main reasons UK consumers love seasonal potatoes,” said Sharon Affleck, sales and marketing director at Tesco’s supplier Branston.

“As soon as the potatoes reach the right size they are harvested and packed as quickly as possible at our site in the south west.

“To bring the freshest and tastiest potatoes to Tesco shoppers, we work very closely with our Cornish farmers – many of whom are third, fourth or even fifth generation growers – to ensure that the New potato crop is ready at the optimum time.”

Phil Rogers and his family, from west Cornwall, have been working with Branston for more than 25 years growing Cornish new potatoes on some of the most fertile land across Cornwall, from St Buryan to Newquay. The family have farmed at Pengelly Barton near Breage since 1967.

“Some of our earliest crops are grown in the rich, fertile fields overlooking the sea. The milder sea air helps to keep frost at bay and enables the crops to get a really early start,” said Rogers.