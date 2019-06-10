Catherine Mead, owner of Lynher Dairies – home of Cornish Yarg – has been awarded an OBE in this year’s Birthday Honours list.

As chair of the Specialist Cheese Association and the Cornwall Food Foundation, Deputy Lieutenant for Cornwall and a trustee of the Duke of Cornwall Benevolent Fund, Mead has been recognised for her services to cheese and her contribution to communities in the south west.

“I am delighted and rather overwhelmed,” she commented. “This really is a shared award, not just in the specialist cheese industry but across the charitable sector here in Cornwall so I am honoured and humbled to be recognised in this way.”