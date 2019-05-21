Social entrepreneurs having an impact

The School for Social Entrepreneurs Cornwall has published the results of its biggest-ever impact evaluation.

According to the findings, 88 social enterprises have been started through the SSE Cornwall/Lloyds Bank for Social Entrepreneurs Programme in Cornwall. These have helped 2,700 people in need, created 200 jobs and engaged 700 volunteers.

The first five years of the programme saw £352k Grant Funding invested in social enterprises in Cornwall, with match funding for programme delivery from Cornwall Council.

SSE Cornwall CEO, Sally Heard, said: “The impact we have had on our people and communities has been significant as we continue to work across a wide range of sectors.

“Notably, the report identifies that our key achievement has been the relationships we have forged at a strategic level. Our relationship with Cornwall Council in Phase 1 and Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership in Phase 2 is more than financial, SSE Cornwall has helped to influence policy around the role of social entrepreneurialism in the region and played a key role in its prominence in the Cornish economy.”